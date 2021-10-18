$2.53 Billion in Sales Expected for Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) will report $2.53 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Delek US’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.84 billion and the lowest is $2.23 billion. Delek US posted sales of $2.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Delek US will report full year sales of $9.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.06 billion to $10.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $9.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.21 billion to $10.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Delek US.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a negative return on equity of 38.01%.

DK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Delek US from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded Delek US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Delek US from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Delek US from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Delek US presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DK. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Delek US by 8.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 885,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,139,000 after purchasing an additional 69,988 shares in the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 204,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,426,000 after buying an additional 6,549 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 660.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,994,000 after buying an additional 321,118 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 81,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 25,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Delek US by 171.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 185,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after buying an additional 116,867 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:DK opened at $21.41 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.77. Delek US has a 1 year low of $8.92 and a 1 year high of $27.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.05.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

