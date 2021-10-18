$2.64 Billion in Sales Expected for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) to announce sales of $2.64 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Eastman Chemical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.77 billion and the lowest is $2.50 billion. Eastman Chemical reported sales of $2.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will report full year sales of $10.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.75 billion to $10.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $10.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.89 billion to $10.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Eastman Chemical.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 3.43%. The company’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Bank of America raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Eastman Chemical from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.74.

NYSE EMN opened at $107.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.50. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $78.88 and a 1-year high of $130.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.88%.

In related news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $5,188,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,598,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total value of $2,999,082.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 16,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.9% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 11,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.6% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

