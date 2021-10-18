$2.90 Billion in Sales Expected for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) will report sales of $2.90 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nineteen analysts have issued estimates for Discover Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.83 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.97 billion. Discover Financial Services posted sales of $2.71 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will report full year sales of $12.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.40 billion to $12.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $12.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.73 billion to $12.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Discover Financial Services.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.03% and a net margin of 36.50%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.20) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.06.

In other news, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $1,905,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,744,079. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.11, for a total transaction of $101,688.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at $458,867.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,624 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,843 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 211.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 939.5% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $129.27 on Monday. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $60.42 and a 12-month high of $135.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Discover Financial Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 21st that allows the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

