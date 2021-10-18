21,002 Shares in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Purchased by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 189,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,223,000. Seeyond increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 45,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,583,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 65,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CMS shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

In other news, CAO Glenn P. Barba sold 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total value of $807,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 4,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.08, for a total value of $264,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,181 shares of company stock valued at $1,844,426. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMS opened at $60.30 on Monday. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.19 and a fifty-two week high of $67.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.15. The stock has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.19.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.17%.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

