21,466,183 Shares in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Acquired by Vitruvian Partners LLP

Vitruvian Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,466,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,556,000. Marqeta accounts for approximately 24.6% of Vitruvian Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Vitruvian Partners LLP owned approximately 4.05% of Marqeta at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MQ. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Marqeta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $252,130,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Marqeta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,750,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Marqeta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,343,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Marqeta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,693,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the 2nd quarter worth $84,334,000. 19.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MQ traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.57. 268,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,817,204. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.50. Marqeta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.78 and a fifty-two week high of $32.75.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $122.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.28 million. Research analysts anticipate that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MQ shares. started coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Monday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.44.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

