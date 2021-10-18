227,686 Shares in First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC) Purchased by EJF Capital LLC

EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 227,686 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,969,000. EJF Capital LLC owned about 3.45% of First United as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FUNC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in First United by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in First United by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 425,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,506,000 after acquiring an additional 34,569 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in First United by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First United by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in First United by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 3,821 shares in the last quarter. 30.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First United alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered First United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

FUNC stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.22. 11,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $120.53 million, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.04. First United Co. has a 52-week low of $11.51 and a 52-week high of $20.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.92.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $17.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 million. First United had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 15.61%. As a group, analysts forecast that First United Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. First United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.56%.

In other First United news, Director Christy Dipietro purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $53,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,577 shares of company stock valued at $82,235. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

First United Company Profile

First United Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in community banking services. It offers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts, and employee benefit accounts through its subsidiary.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC).

Receive News & Ratings for First United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.