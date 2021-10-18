23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) Stock Price Down 3.8%

23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME)’s share price was down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as 8.76 and last traded at 8.86. Approximately 35,892 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,323,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at 9.21.

Several brokerages have commented on ME. assumed coverage on 23andMe in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on 23andMe from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on 23andMe in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 8.41.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported -0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.57 by 0.32. The firm had revenue of 59.24 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of 23andMe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 23andMe in the second quarter worth about $300,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in 23andMe during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in 23andMe during the second quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Finally, Liberty Street Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in 23andMe during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,748,000. 14.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

23andMe Company Profile (NASDAQ:ME)

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics and research company. The company provides a crowdsourced platform for genetic research. Its platform has generated various publications on the genetic underpinnings of a range of diseases, conditions, and traits, as well as enables it in pursuing drug discovery programs rooted in human genetics across various disease areas, including oncology, respiratory, and cardiovascular diseases, as well as other therapeutic areas.

