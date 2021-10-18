$3.47 Billion in Sales Expected for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) to announce sales of $3.47 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Consolidated Edison’s earnings. Consolidated Edison posted sales of $3.33 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will report full year sales of $13.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.01 billion to $13.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $13.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.43 billion to $13.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Consolidated Edison.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 8.65%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ED shares. KeyCorp cut Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet cut Consolidated Edison from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $74.14.

ED opened at $74.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.17. Consolidated Edison has a 12 month low of $65.56 and a 12 month high of $83.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,080,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,229,099,000 after buying an additional 180,819 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,070,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,798,027,000 after buying an additional 579,532 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 47.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,199,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $688,145,000 after buying an additional 2,946,774 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,347,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $454,065,000 after buying an additional 163,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,337,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,776,000 after buying an additional 80,222 shares in the last quarter. 60.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

