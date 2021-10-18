32,631 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Acquired by Castle Hook Partners LP

Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 32,631 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $112,256,000. Amazon.com comprises approximately 8.6% of Castle Hook Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. regents capital Ltd acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,390,713. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,220 shares of company stock worth $13,881,341 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,155.72.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded up $21.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3,430.75. 56,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,405,986. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,881.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a PE ratio of 59.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,351.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,377.53.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.08 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

