$33.89 Billion in Sales Expected for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) to report $33.89 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for JD.com’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $35.44 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $32.71 billion. JD.com posted sales of $25.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that JD.com will report full-year sales of $148.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $145.21 billion to $151.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $180.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $175.79 billion to $186.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow JD.com.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.58. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $253.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CLSA cut their price objective on JD.com from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on JD.com from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on JD.com from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. DZ Bank lowered JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on JD.com from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.70.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JD. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in JD.com by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,635,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $689,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,584 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in JD.com by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,100,528 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $566,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,781 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd increased its position in JD.com by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 6,505,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $519,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,900 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in JD.com by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,274,717 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $500,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox increased its position in JD.com by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,086,649 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $485,775,000 after purchasing an additional 518,772 shares during the last quarter. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JD stock opened at $81.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.45. JD.com has a 1 year low of $61.65 and a 1 year high of $108.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.80.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

