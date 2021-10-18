37,608 Shares in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Acquired by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 37,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 4,000.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 246.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 215.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. 55.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

LBTYK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of LBTYK stock opened at $29.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Liberty Global plc has a 52-week low of $18.36 and a 52-week high of $30.48. The company has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.85 and its 200 day moving average is $27.52.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 79.83%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.