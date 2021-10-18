$4.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) will report $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.90 and the highest is $4.19. Nexstar Media Group reported earnings of $4.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will report full-year earnings of $17.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.38 to $18.24. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $23.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.87 to $24.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nexstar Media Group.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 38.21%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.20.

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock traded down $2.82 on Monday, reaching $147.78. The stock had a trading volume of 167,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,638. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. Nexstar Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $80.42 and a fifty-two week high of $163.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.12%.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Andrew Alford sold 189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $26,932.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $301,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,659,106.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,462 shares of company stock worth $2,563,507 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nexstar Media Group (NXST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.