$43.09 Million in Sales Expected for BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) will post $43.09 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $42.09 million and the highest estimate coming in at $44.09 million. BlackRock TCP Capital posted sales of $42.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will report full-year sales of $169.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $168.21 million to $170.87 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $175.03 million, with estimates ranging from $173.83 million to $176.23 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BlackRock TCP Capital.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $41.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.25 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 109.65% and a return on equity of 9.84%.

A number of research firms have commented on TCPC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

NASDAQ:TCPC opened at $14.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $15.07. The company has a market cap of $820.29 million, a PE ratio of 4.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is currently 83.92%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,586,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,945,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,079,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,927,000 after purchasing an additional 160,679 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,776,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 293,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,062,000 after acquiring an additional 102,314 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.48% of the company’s stock.

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

