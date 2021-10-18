442,716 Shares in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Bought by HarbourVest Partners LLC

HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 442,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,295,000. Farfetch comprises about 2.1% of HarbourVest Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. HarbourVest Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of Farfetch at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Farfetch during the second quarter valued at $3,466,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Farfetch by 72.9% during the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Farfetch during the first quarter valued at $4,271,000. Soma Equity Partners LP bought a new stake in Farfetch during the first quarter valued at $66,275,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Farfetch during the second quarter valued at $8,624,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

FTCH stock opened at $37.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 3.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.18. Farfetch Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $26.55 and a fifty-two week high of $73.87.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $523.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTCH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Farfetch from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Farfetch from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Farfetch in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Farfetch from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Farfetch has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.85.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

