$464.66 Million in Sales Expected for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) will report sales of $464.66 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $463.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $467.20 million. WillScot Mobile Mini reported sales of $417.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini will report full year sales of $1.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $2.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow WillScot Mobile Mini.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $461.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.20 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.63%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.38.

In other news, Director Stephen Robertson sold 23,789,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total transaction of $670,873,995.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 38,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total transaction of $1,082,170.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,963,576.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 6,352 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter valued at $280,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 2nd quarter valued at $535,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 270,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,543,000 after acquiring an additional 36,383 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WSC stock opened at $32.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.14, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.06. WillScot Mobile Mini has a one year low of $16.92 and a one year high of $33.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

