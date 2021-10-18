477,421 Shares in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Bought by Harvard Management Co. Inc.

Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 477,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,154,000. Affirm accounts for approximately 1.9% of Harvard Management Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Harvard Management Co. Inc. owned 0.18% of Affirm as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Affirm during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Affirm by 898.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Affirm in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Affirm in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. 36.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AFRM. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Affirm has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.07.

AFRM traded up $5.30 on Monday, hitting $152.03. 82,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,983,751. The firm has a market cap of $40.30 billion and a PE ratio of -59.26. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.50 and a twelve month high of $153.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $261.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.39 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 32.07% and a negative net margin of 48.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

