$503.63 Million in Sales Expected for Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) will announce sales of $503.63 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $489.10 million to $510.99 million. Nabors Industries reported sales of $437.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full-year sales of $1.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $2.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Nabors Industries.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($18.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($16.61) by ($1.40). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 32.63% and a negative return on equity of 49.81%. The business had revenue of $489.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.10 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NBR. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Nabors Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of Nabors Industries stock opened at $120.68 on Monday. Nabors Industries has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $133.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $994.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 3.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.21 and a 200-day moving average of $95.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Nabors Industries by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Nabors Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nabors Industries by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,160,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nabors Industries (NBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.