$515.73 Million in Sales Expected for Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) to report sales of $515.73 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Covanta’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $505.00 million to $525.00 million. Covanta reported sales of $491.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Covanta will report full-year sales of $2.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Covanta.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.00 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CVA shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $20.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group downgraded Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.25 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Covanta by 7.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,615 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Covanta by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,306 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Covanta by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 332,825 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 137,593 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Covanta by 164.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 221,844 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 137,808 shares during the period. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Covanta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,936,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVA opened at $20.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.69. Covanta has a 12 month low of $7.44 and a 12 month high of $20.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.81 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio is presently -152.38%.

Covanta Company Profile

Covanta Holding Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses. It operates large-scale energy-from-waste and renewable energy projects. The company was founded on April 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Morristown, NJ.

