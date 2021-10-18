5,293,900 Shares in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,293,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,635,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.34% of NIO as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in NIO by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,850,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114,782 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in NIO in the 2nd quarter worth $6,942,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in NIO by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,447,000 after acquiring an additional 6,438 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in NIO by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 364,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,379,000 after acquiring an additional 15,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. 29.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIO alerts:

NIO opened at $37.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.22. Nio Inc – has a twelve month low of $25.46 and a twelve month high of $66.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.36 and a beta of 2.50.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.12. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.68% and a negative return on equity of 36.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NIO. HSBC cut their target price on shares of NIO from $69.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.82.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO).

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.