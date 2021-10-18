$56.25 Million in Sales Expected for Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) to post $56.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Diana Shipping’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $56.46 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $56.00 million. Diana Shipping posted sales of $39.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diana Shipping will report full year sales of $205.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $203.93 million to $209.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $296.66 million, with estimates ranging from $259.05 million to $319.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Diana Shipping.

Get Diana Shipping alerts:

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $44.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.44 million. Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 11.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.40%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DSX shares. BTIG Research downgraded Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Diana Shipping in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.29.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.78% of the company’s stock.

DSX opened at $5.26 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $481.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.79 and a beta of 1.30. Diana Shipping has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $6.36.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diana Shipping (DSX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diana Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diana Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.