59,200 Shares in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Acquired by HarbourVest Partners LLC

HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 59,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Lumina Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 38,262.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. 32.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbCellera Biologics alerts:

NASDAQ:ABCL opened at $15.53 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.93. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $71.91.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $27.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.99 million. On average, research analysts expect that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ABCL shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AbCellera Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.33.

In other AbCellera Biologics news, Director John S. Montalbano acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.23 per share, for a total transaction of $103,380.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Hamer sold 162,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $2,756,900.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbCellera Biologics Profile

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

See Also: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL).

Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.