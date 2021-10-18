616,611 Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Acquired by WMS Partners LLC

WMS Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 616,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,393,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 20.3% of WMS Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. WMS Partners LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $231.34. 48,554 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,857,046. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $228.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.80. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $165.02 and a 52-week high of $234.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

