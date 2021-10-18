$62.55 Million in Sales Expected for Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) will post $62.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Zovio’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $63.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $62.00 million. Zovio posted sales of $102.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 38.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zovio will report full year sales of $268.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $267.05 million to $269.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Zovio.

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Zovio had a negative net margin of 20.40% and a negative return on equity of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $69.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.50 million.

ZVO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Zovio in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zovio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Zovio in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company.

ZVO opened at $2.35 on Monday. Zovio has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $7.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.41 and a 200-day moving average of $2.74. The stock has a market cap of $78.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Zovio during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Zovio during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Zovio during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zovio during the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Zovio by 173.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 20,146 shares in the last quarter. 49.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zovio Company Profile

Zovio, Inc provides postsecondary education services. Through Ashford University and University of the RockiesSM, it offers online programs such as contemporary college experience. Its services also include mobile and other learning platform for students. The company was founded by Wayne Clugston and Andrew S.

