$7.01 Billion in Sales Expected for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) will announce $7.01 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Danaher’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.25 billion and the lowest is $6.82 billion. Danaher reported sales of $5.88 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Danaher will report full-year sales of $28.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.44 billion to $29.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $30.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.49 billion to $31.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Danaher.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

DHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.53.

DHR opened at $301.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Danaher has a fifty-two week low of $211.22 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.16 billion, a PE ratio of 40.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $316.24 and its 200 day moving average is $280.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total value of $4,766,373.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total transaction of $3,492,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,477 shares of company stock valued at $15,439,958. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 2,154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

