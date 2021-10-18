$7.82 Billion in Sales Expected for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) will announce sales of $7.82 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for D.R. Horton’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.77 billion and the highest is $7.85 billion. D.R. Horton posted sales of $6.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that D.R. Horton will report full-year sales of $27.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $26.46 billion to $27.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $32.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.16 billion to $35.79 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover D.R. Horton.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wedbush upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.06.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $87.05 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64. D.R. Horton has a 52 week low of $64.32 and a 52 week high of $106.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 6.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 12.99%.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $217,009.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

