703,701 Shares in Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) Acquired by Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University

Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new stake in Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 703,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,625,000. Graphite Bio makes up 2.0% of Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University owned 1.26% of Graphite Bio at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Graphite Bio during the second quarter worth $452,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Graphite Bio during the second quarter valued at about $921,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graphite Bio during the second quarter valued at about $1,844,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Graphite Bio during the second quarter worth about $3,183,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Graphite Bio in the second quarter worth about $9,219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Graphite Bio alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GRPH. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Graphite Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

GRPH traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,903. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.13. Graphite Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.42 and a 12 month high of $34.00.

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($3.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($3.16). Analysts anticipate that Graphite Bio, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Biocapital L.P. Samsara acquired 61,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.83 per share, for a total transaction of $850,199.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought 184,175 shares of company stock valued at $2,463,114 over the last three months.

About Graphite Bio

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

See Also: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Graphite Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphite Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.