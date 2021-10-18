$8.49 Billion in Sales Expected for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) will report $8.49 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twenty Three analysts have provided estimates for Dollar General’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.32 billion to $8.61 billion. Dollar General posted sales of $8.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Dollar General will report full year sales of $34.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $33.78 billion to $34.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $36.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.92 billion to $37.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dollar General.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

DG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$245.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DG. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $212.80 on Monday. Dollar General has a 52 week low of $173.50 and a 52 week high of $239.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $221.72 and its 200-day moving average is $217.11. The company has a market capitalization of $49.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.82%.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

