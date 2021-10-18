$826.00 Million in Sales Expected for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to post sales of $826.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nasdaq’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $823.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $832.00 million. Nasdaq posted sales of $715.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Nasdaq will report full-year sales of $3.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.36 billion to $3.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.48 billion to $3.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nasdaq.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.84 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 18.97%. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NDAQ. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $222.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.96.

In other news, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $765,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.66, for a total value of $375,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,276 shares of company stock worth $1,971,397 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 33.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the third quarter worth $64,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 27.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the second quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDAQ opened at $203.02 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $194.09 and a 200 day moving average of $178.49. Nasdaq has a fifty-two week low of $119.76 and a fifty-two week high of $203.42. The firm has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.95%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

