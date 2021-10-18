$88.50 Million in Sales Expected for Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) will post $88.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dril-Quip’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $93.60 million and the lowest is $83.40 million. Dril-Quip reported sales of $91.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Dril-Quip will report full-year sales of $350.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $348.20 million to $353.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $402.10 million, with estimates ranging from $395.20 million to $409.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Dril-Quip.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $80.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.25 million. Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 14.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DRQ shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Dril-Quip in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.23 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dril-Quip from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dril-Quip presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.31.

In other Dril-Quip news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of Dril-Quip stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total value of $129,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Dril-Quip in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dril-Quip in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 229.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 309.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:DRQ opened at $25.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $899.24 million, a PE ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 1.50. Dril-Quip has a 52-week low of $22.38 and a 52-week high of $40.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.78.

Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

