8,860 Shares in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Acquired by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXON. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,220,167,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,044,964,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $800,752,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $340,588,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $248,663,000. 75.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $177.94 on Monday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.66 and a twelve month high of $212.37. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.76 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.01.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.63). Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $218.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.07 million. Research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

AXON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.50.

In related news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 31,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $6,195,222.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Joshua Isner sold 11,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.37, for a total value of $2,032,289.71. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 332,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,968,874.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,203 shares of company stock valued at $10,510,812. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

