888 Holdings plc (LON:888) Insider Mark Summerfield Purchases 265 Shares

888 Holdings plc (LON:888) insider Mark Summerfield purchased 265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 397 ($5.19) per share, with a total value of £1,052.05 ($1,374.51).
Shares of 888 opened at GBX 415.80 ($5.43) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.06. 888 Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 240 ($3.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 494 ($6.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.37, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 412.55 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 401.27.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 0.77%. 888’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.24%.
888 Company Profile
888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, and bingo games.
See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for 888 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 888 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.