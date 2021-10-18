888 Holdings plc (LON:888) Insider Mark Summerfield Purchases 265 Shares

888 Holdings plc (LON:888) insider Mark Summerfield purchased 265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 397 ($5.19) per share, with a total value of £1,052.05 ($1,374.51).

Shares of 888 opened at GBX 415.80 ($5.43) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.06. 888 Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 240 ($3.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 494 ($6.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.37, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 412.55 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 401.27.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 0.77%. 888’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.24%.

Several analysts have issued reports on 888 shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on 888 from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 690 ($9.01) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on 888 from GBX 420 ($5.49) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on 888 from GBX 470 ($6.14) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on 888 from GBX 490 ($6.40) to GBX 495 ($6.47) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of 888 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 496.88 ($6.49).

888 Company Profile

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, and bingo games.

