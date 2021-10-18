8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) Price Hits $0.0036

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. Over the last week, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a market cap of $1.10 million and approximately $434,451.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

8X8 PROTOCOL Profile

8X8 PROTOCOL (CRYPTO:EXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. The official website for 8X8 PROTOCOL is 8x8protocol.io. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official message board is medium.com/8×8-protocol. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

8X8 PROTOCOL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8X8 PROTOCOL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

