$900,000.00 in Sales Expected for Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) will post $900,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Beyond Air’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $300,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.50 million. Beyond Air posted sales of $350,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 157.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Beyond Air will report full-year sales of $1.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $2.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $15.46 million, with estimates ranging from $8.37 million to $28.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Beyond Air.

Get Beyond Air alerts:

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.10). Beyond Air had a negative return on equity of 94.09% and a negative net margin of 2,617.28%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XAIR. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Beyond Air in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.00 target price on shares of Beyond Air in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

Shares of XAIR opened at $11.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.47 and its 200-day moving average is $7.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.39 million, a P/E ratio of -9.36 and a beta of -0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.11 and a quick ratio of 9.11. Beyond Air has a 12-month low of $4.62 and a 12-month high of $12.87.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Beyond Air by 9.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 752,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after acquiring an additional 65,181 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 751,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 27,320 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 639.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 270,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 233,922 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 32.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 243,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 59,197 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Air during the second quarter worth approximately $1,450,000. 18.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beyond Air Company Profile

Beyond Air, Inc is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the developing a nitric oxide generator and delivery system that uses nitric oxide generated from ambient air and delivers precise amounts of nitric oxide to the lungs for the potential treatment of respiratory and other diseases.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beyond Air (XAIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.