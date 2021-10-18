a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Research analysts at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Shares of NYSE:AKA opened at $8.52 on Monday. a.k.a. Brands has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88.

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

