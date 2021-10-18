a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cowen

Research analysts at Cowen assumed coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

AKA stock opened at $8.52 on Monday. a.k.a. Brands has a 12 month low of $7.79 and a 12 month high of $10.88.

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

