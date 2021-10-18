a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cowen

Stock analysts at Cowen initiated coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AKA. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Get a.k.a. Brands alerts:

Shares of AKA stock opened at $8.52 on Monday. a.k.a. Brands has a 52 week low of $7.79 and a 52 week high of $10.88.

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for a.k.a. Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for a.k.a. Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.