A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) will report $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for A. O. Smith’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.69. A. O. Smith posted earnings per share of $0.66 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that A. O. Smith will report full year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.78. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow A. O. Smith.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The firm had revenue of $859.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AOS. Robert W. Baird raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. FMR LLC lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,364,000 after purchasing an additional 277,862 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 7,368 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 737,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,857,000 after purchasing an additional 216,944 shares in the last quarter. 74.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock traded down $0.19 on Monday, reaching $65.51. 15,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,066,059. A. O. Smith has a 52 week low of $51.04 and a 52 week high of $73.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.20 and a 200 day moving average of $69.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.15%.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

