Aareal Bank (OTCMKTS:AAALF) Stock Price Up 30.2%

Aareal Bank AG (OTCMKTS:AAALF)’s stock price rose 30.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.89 and last traded at $31.89. Approximately 824 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 106% from the average daily volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.50.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.75.

About Aareal Bank (OTCMKTS:AAALF)

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Aareal Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aareal Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.