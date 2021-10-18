Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Acquired by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 138.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,874 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,290 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $9,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $473,000. Quilter Plc increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 17,313 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,215 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 6,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $498,000. 72.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ABT opened at $117.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.55. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $103.13 and a 12 month high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,812,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,785,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $1,211,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 222,883 shares of company stock worth $27,964,400 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.52.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

