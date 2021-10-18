Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $891.06 Million

Equities analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) will post sales of $891.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $894.00 million and the lowest is $888.23 million. Abercrombie & Fitch posted sales of $819.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will report full-year sales of $3.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.70 billion to $3.81 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.68 billion to $4.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Abercrombie & Fitch.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $864.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.21 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Abercrombie & Fitch from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of NYSE ANF opened at $39.16 on Monday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a fifty-two week low of $14.04 and a fifty-two week high of $47.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.83.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Suzanne M. Coulter bought 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.93 per share, with a total value of $25,151.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.17 per share, for a total transaction of $35,170.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 258.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,056 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,644.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,390 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

