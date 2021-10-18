Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Stock Position Raised by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 65.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,101 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $2,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABMD. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,252 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Abiomed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $303,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 617 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 5,457.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after acquiring an additional 13,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Abiomed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $869,000. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abiomed alerts:

Shares of ABMD stock opened at $351.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $345.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $323.92. Abiomed, Inc. has a 12 month low of $242.73 and a 12 month high of $387.40. The company has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.31.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.35. Abiomed had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $252.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.81 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ABMD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Abiomed from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $360.00.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 3,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,222,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Thomas sold 663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.77, for a total value of $219,300.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,663 shares of company stock valued at $12,469,301 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Abiomed

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.