Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.75.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABST. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Absolute Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Absolute Software from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TD Securities cut shares of Absolute Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Get Absolute Software alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ABST traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.39. 792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,898. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.13 million, a PE ratio of 141.89 and a beta of 0.86. Absolute Software has a 52-week low of $9.36 and a 52-week high of $21.20.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $31.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.35 million. Absolute Software had a net margin of 3.09% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Absolute Software will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.0626 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.81%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABST. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Absolute Software in the first quarter valued at $1,234,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Absolute Software by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 129,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Absolute Software by 26.3% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 7,920 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Absolute Software during the first quarter worth $442,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Absolute Software by 458.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the period. 63.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Absolute Software Company Profile

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.

See Also: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Absolute Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absolute Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.