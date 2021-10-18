Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) Short Interest Up 33.9% in September

Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 264,800 shares, a growth of 33.9% from the September 15th total of 197,800 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 93,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ABST opened at $11.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.02 and a beta of 0.86. Absolute Software has a 52 week low of $9.36 and a 52 week high of $21.20.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.09). Absolute Software had a net margin of 3.09% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $31.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.35 million. Equities research analysts expect that Absolute Software will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a $0.0626 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.81%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Absolute Software by 1.9% in the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 4,958,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,722,000 after purchasing an additional 93,885 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Absolute Software by 2.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,846,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,100,000 after purchasing an additional 50,513 shares during the period. Edenbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Absolute Software by 77.4% during the second quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,296,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,772,000 after buying an additional 565,894 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Absolute Software by 16.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,126,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,308,000 after buying an additional 156,875 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Absolute Software by 28.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 909,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,176,000 after buying an additional 203,945 shares during the period. 63.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ABST shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TD Securities cut shares of Absolute Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Absolute Software in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Absolute Software from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Absolute Software Company Profile

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.

