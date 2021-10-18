Abyss Hits Market Capitalization of $6.49 Million (ABYSS)

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. One Abyss coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0284 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Abyss has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. Abyss has a total market cap of $6.49 million and approximately $142,256.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Abyss alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.86 or 0.00041747 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $121.21 or 0.00195642 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.68 or 0.00089871 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Abyss Profile

Abyss (CRYPTO:ABYSS) is a coin. Its launch date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. The official website for Abyss is abyss.finance . Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Buying and Selling Abyss

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Abyss using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Abyss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Abyss and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.