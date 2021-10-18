Acacia Research Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ACTG)

Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 10,764 put options on the company. This is an increase of 3,339% compared to the average volume of 313 put options.

NASDAQ:ACTG traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.50. 474,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 715,846. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 0.53. Acacia Research has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $9.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.19 and a 200 day moving average of $6.03.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.40 million during the quarter. Acacia Research had a negative net margin of 107.81% and a negative return on equity of 21.60%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Acacia Research from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACTG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acacia Research in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 126.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acacia Research in the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acacia Research in the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acacia Research in the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. 59.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acacia Research Company Profile

Acacia Research Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, and patents technologies through its subsidiaries. Its operating subsidiaries assist patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios, the protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use, the generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies and, if necessary, with the enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies.

