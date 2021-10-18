Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ASO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.44.
NASDAQ ASO traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.24. 61,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,251,638. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.28 and its 200-day moving average is $37.73. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $47.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44.
In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, major shareholder 2006 Allstar Blocker L.P. Kkr sold 18,645,602 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total transaction of $811,456,599.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather A. Davis sold 4,684 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $201,552.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,657,515 shares of company stock worth $811,991,119. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. 98.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.
See Also: What is channel trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.