Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ASO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.44.

NASDAQ ASO traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.24. 61,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,251,638. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.28 and its 200-day moving average is $37.73. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $47.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.92. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 48.08% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, major shareholder 2006 Allstar Blocker L.P. Kkr sold 18,645,602 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total transaction of $811,456,599.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather A. Davis sold 4,684 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $201,552.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,657,515 shares of company stock worth $811,991,119. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. 98.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

