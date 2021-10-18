ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Stake Raised by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,430 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.05% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals worth $2,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACAD stock opened at $17.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.67. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.68 and a 12 month high of $57.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 0.66.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.11% and a negative net margin of 56.49%. The company had revenue of $115.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ACAD shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James set a $23.71 price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.93.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

