Accelerate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AAQC) Short Interest Update

Accelerate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AAQC) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, an increase of 33.5% from the September 15th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Accelerate Acquisition stock. Tuttle Tactical Management increased its position in Accelerate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AAQC) by 51.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 714,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 243,084 shares during the period. Accelerate Acquisition comprises 2.4% of Tuttle Tactical Management’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Tuttle Tactical Management owned approximately 1.43% of Accelerate Acquisition worth $5,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 35.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAQC opened at $9.72 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.68. Accelerate Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $9.96.

Accelerate Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in industrial, transportation and mobility, consumer, and retail sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Short Hills, New Jersey.

