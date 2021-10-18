Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Holdings Raised by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,567 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $77,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in Accenture by 750.0% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Accenture by 456.0% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $338.06 to $405.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Accenture in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $309.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Accenture from $335.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.42.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total transaction of $194,507.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $825,422.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,165,267.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,762 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,436 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $341.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $332.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.60. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $212.45 and a twelve month high of $345.52. The firm has a market cap of $216.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.01%.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.