Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,330,000 shares, a decline of 24.7% from the September 15th total of 4,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $1.42 on Monday, reaching $343.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,942,377. The company has a market capitalization of $217.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $332.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $307.60. Accenture has a 52 week low of $212.45 and a 52 week high of $345.52.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Accenture will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 52.01%.

Accenture declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $825,422.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,165,267.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total transaction of $194,507.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,762 shares of company stock worth $1,214,436. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter worth about $18,340,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 15.2% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,494 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 34.1% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,813 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.5% in the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 374,598 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $103,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Accenture in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $309.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.42.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

